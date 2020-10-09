IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Upgraded to Hold by Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMPUY opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.12. IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel.

