Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) Shares Gap Up to $7.37

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.37, but opened at $8.00. Immuron shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 2,040 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immuron stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.60% of Immuron as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops oral immunotherapy polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of infectious and immune modulated diseases in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Research and Development, and Hyperimmune Products.

