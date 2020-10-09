Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $220.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Illinois Tool Works traded as high as $204.36 and last traded at $204.27, with a volume of 5095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $200.98.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.12.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.89.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

