Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 32,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $203.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $203.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.12.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.