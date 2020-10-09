IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of IG GRP HOLDINGS/S in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

OTCMKTS IGGHY opened at $10.48 on Monday. IG GRP HOLDINGS/S has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

