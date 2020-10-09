Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.92

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $2.29. Idera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 80,670 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.11.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32). Equities research analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar acquired 749,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,289,987.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 22,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

