ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Receives $213.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 300 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total transaction of $56,538.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,593. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 702,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,467,000 after purchasing an additional 176,434 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 14.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,085,000 after purchasing an additional 53,556 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 369,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,015,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 58.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 240,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 88,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

ICUI stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.85. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,365. ICU Medical has a one year low of $148.89 and a one year high of $236.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.28.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

