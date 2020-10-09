ICON Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $222.92 million and approximately $16.02 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00003537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, DragonEX, OKEx and CoinTiger.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00257025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00037721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00091184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.01514264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00020075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000677 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,876,422 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OKEx, COSS, Huobi, Upbit, Allbit, Bitbns, Bithumb, CoinTiger, OOOBTC, Binance, IDEX, Hotbit, Rfinex, Gate.io, HitBTC and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

