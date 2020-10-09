I/O Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,613.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.32 million and $4,613.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0718 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00608588 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005404 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00031097 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.94 or 0.04512820 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000126 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 12,292.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,443,401 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

