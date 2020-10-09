Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HRNNF. TD Securities cut shares of Hydro One from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hydro One presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50. Hydro One has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.84.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

