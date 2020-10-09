Hydro (HYDRO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $249,874.00

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Bittrex, BitForex and CoinEx. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydro has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $249,874.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019936 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00041975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $546.53 or 0.04937242 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00056825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032050 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HYDRO is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Upbit, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Bittrex, BitMart, DEx.top, IDAX, CoinEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

