Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Holdings Trimmed by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,446 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.08% of Huntsman worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 724.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of HUN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.47. 18,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,566. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.