Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.53 ($40.62).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €23.19 ($27.28) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €22.43 and a 200 day moving average of €24.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -17.56. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a one year high of €47.09 ($55.40).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

