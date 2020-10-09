Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.53 ($40.62).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €23.19 ($27.28) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €22.43 and a 200 day moving average of €24.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -17.56. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a one year high of €47.09 ($55.40).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

