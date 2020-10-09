Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares in the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.72. 3,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

