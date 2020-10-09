HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 52-Week High at $322.56

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $322.56 and last traded at $321.75, with a volume of 13229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HubSpot from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HubSpot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HubSpot from $235.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HubSpot from $280.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.53 and a 200-day moving average of $216.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.43 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.90, for a total transaction of $1,971,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,794 shares in the company, valued at $162,514,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total value of $304,029.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,187,700.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,637 shares of company stock worth $8,801,901. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

