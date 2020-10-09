HSBC’s (HSBA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 397.81 ($5.20).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 314.10 ($4.10) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 617.60 ($8.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion and a PE ratio of -112.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 314.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 374.64.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 51,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £167,755.60 ($219,202.40).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

