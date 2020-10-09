HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sell rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HSBA. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.97) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 397.81 ($5.20).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 314.10 ($4.10) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 314.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 374.64. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 617.60 ($8.07). The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a PE ratio of -112.18.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 51,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £167,755.60 ($219,202.40).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

