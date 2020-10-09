Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has $2.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of HMHC opened at $2.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.40. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $251.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.14 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,361,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,881,000 after buying an additional 304,106 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.0% in the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 6,016,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 115,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 15.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 263,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,953 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 16.9% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 223,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

