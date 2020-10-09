HorusPay Trading Up 11.7% Over Last Week (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, HorusPay has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $220,088.83 and $5.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00256900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00094006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00038138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.01545227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00157521 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

