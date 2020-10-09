Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HBNC. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

HBNC stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $509.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 51.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 738,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 250,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 524,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 44,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 93,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

