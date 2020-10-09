Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Home Depot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.79.

Shares of HD opened at $284.52 on Monday. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.06 and a 200 day moving average of $246.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

