Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HD. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Home Depot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.79.

Home Depot stock opened at $284.52 on Monday. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Stolper Co purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,817,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Home Depot by 16.8% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

