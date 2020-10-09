HNI (NYSE:HNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on HNI from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of HNI opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.76. HNI has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $417.46 million for the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 3.87%.

In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 7,812 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $265,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $32,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,813 shares of company stock valued at $298,337. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in HNI by 64.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HNI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in HNI by 155.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in HNI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in HNI by 792.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 111,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 98,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

