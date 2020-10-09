Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HEN3. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €83.64 ($98.40).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €92.06 ($108.31) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €88.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €82.25. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

