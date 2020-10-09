Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HEN3. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €84.50 ($99.41).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock traded up €0.54 ($0.64) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €92.06 ($108.31). 362,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €88.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €82.25. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

