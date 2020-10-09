Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target Raised to $246.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $243.00 to $246.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s previous close.

HELE has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,290. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $213.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 8th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 199 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $40,968.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,470 shares in the company, valued at $23,977,678.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,908 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,663. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,164.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,854,000 after buying an additional 604,890 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 126.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 158,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,771,000 after purchasing an additional 88,346 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 74.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,197,000 after buying an additional 48,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,972,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

