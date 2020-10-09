Head to Head Survey: Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) & Actuant (NYSE:ATU)

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) and Actuant (NYSE:ATU) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and Actuant’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerpac Tool Group $493.29 million 2.40 -$249.15 million $0.18 109.94 Actuant $654.76 million 1.87 -$249.15 million $0.73 27.25

Actuant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerpac Tool Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Enerpac Tool Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Actuant pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Enerpac Tool Group pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Actuant pays out 5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enerpac Tool Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Enerpac Tool Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enerpac Tool Group and Actuant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerpac Tool Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Actuant 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.10%. Given Enerpac Tool Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enerpac Tool Group is more favorable than Actuant.

Volatility and Risk

Enerpac Tool Group has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actuant has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Actuant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and Actuant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerpac Tool Group 0.15% 3.02% 1.22% Actuant -24.47% 13.49% 5.10%

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp., doing business as Enerpac Tool Group, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. The designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets. It also offers branded tools and engineered heavy lifting technology solutions, and hydraulic torque wrenches; and energy maintenance and manpower services. It also provides high-force hydraulic and mechanical tools, including cylinders, pumps, valves, and specialty tools; and bolt tensioners and other miscellaneous products. The company markets its branded tools and services primarily under the Enerpac, Hydratight, Larzep, and Simplex brands. The Others segment designs and manufactures synthetic ropes and biomedical assemblies. The company was formerly known as Actuant Corporation and changed its name to Enerpac Tool Group Corp. in January 2020. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets. This segment offers branded tools and engineered heavy lifting technology solutions, as well as connectors for oil and gas, and hydraulic torque wrenches; and energy maintenance and manpower services. It also provides high-force hydraulic and mechanical tools, including cylinders, pumps, valves, and specialty tools; and bolt tensioners, and connectors for oil and gas, as well as other products. This segment markets its branded tools and services primarily under the Enerpac, Hydratight, Larzep, Simplex, Biach, Equalizer, and Mirage brands through a localized product, rental, and maintenance depots. The EC&S segment designs, manufactures, and assembles system critical position and motion control systems, high performance ropes, cables and umbilicals, and other customized industrial components to various vehicle, construction, agricultural, and other niche markets. This segment offers actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentations; automotive convertible top actuation, hydraulic cab-tilt and latching, and automotive electro-hydraulic convertible top latching and actuation systems; and agriculture, off-highway, concrete tensioning, rope and cable and other product lines. It primarily markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to other customers through a technical sales organization. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

