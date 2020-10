Head-To-Head Survey: Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:CLTS) versus NXT-ID (OTCMKTS:NXTD)

Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:CLTS) and NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Earth Life Sciences has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXT-ID has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Earth Life Sciences and NXT-ID’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A -$50,000.00 N/A N/A NXT-ID $17.14 million 0.71 -$11.79 million N/A N/A

Earth Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NXT-ID.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Earth Life Sciences and NXT-ID, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earth Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A NXT-ID 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of NXT-ID shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of NXT-ID shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Earth Life Sciences and NXT-ID’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A -2,095.86% NXT-ID -50.10% -20.47% -5.55%

Earth Life Sciences Company Profile

Earth Life Sciences Inc. focuses on training law enforcement, security, investigation, and protection for officers and individuals. It also has an option agreement to earn 100% interests in certain mineral concessions located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Canadian Tactical Training Academy Inc. and changed its name to Earth Life Sciences Inc. in June 2014. Earth Life Sciences Inc. is based in Longueil, Canada.

NXT-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc., a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP. The company also offers Flip, a new contactless payment device that will enable cryptocurrency holders to use the value of their currency to make purchases at millions of retail locations; Wi-Mag that allows users to make payments at most POS terminals; and SmartPay with the ability to make payments by dynamic magnetic stripe or through interacting with a terminal through EMV, NFC, or barcode functionality on various devices. The company sells its products through dealers and distributors. It has a strategic alliance agreement with QubeChain LLC for the development and marketing of blockchain-based technology solutions in the healthcare, payments, and other strategic markets. Under the Agreement, the companies will jointly offer technology products and solutions from both companies to their respective customer bases and collaborate to pursue new market opportunities. Nxt-ID, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Sebastian, Florida.

