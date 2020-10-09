Head to Head Review: China Clean Energy (OTCMKTS:CCGY) versus Amyris (OTCMKTS:AMRS)

China Clean Energy (OTCMKTS:CCGY) and Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares China Clean Energy and Amyris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A Amyris -245.73% N/A -182.75%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Clean Energy and Amyris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Amyris 0 0 2 0 3.00

Amyris has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.58%. Given Amyris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amyris is more favorable than China Clean Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of Amyris shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Amyris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

China Clean Energy has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amyris has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Clean Energy and Amyris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amyris $152.56 million 4.16 -$242.77 million ($2.72) -1.14

China Clean Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amyris.

Summary

Amyris beats China Clean Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Clean Energy Company Profile

China Clean Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biodiesel and specialty chemical products made from renewable resources. The company refines biodiesel from waste vegetable oils and waste grease. It also manufactures and sells various industrial chemical products, including polyamide hot-melt adhesives, printing inks, and alcohol and benzene-soluble polyamide resins, as well as various fatty acids, such as dimer, stearic, and monomer acids. The company sells its biodiesel products to service stations and power generating plants in the People's Republic of China; and specialty chemical products to companies in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the United States, and Asia. China Clean Energy Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Fuqing, China.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc., an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products. The company delivers its No Compromise products and services in markets, such as specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

