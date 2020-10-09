Head to Head Contrast: Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) and American Overseas Group (NYSE:AOREF)

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) and American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ambac Financial Group and American Overseas Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Overseas Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Overseas Group has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and American Overseas Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $496.00 million 1.26 -$216.00 million N/A N/A American Overseas Group $15.01 million 0.93 -$3.18 million N/A N/A

American Overseas Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ambac Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and American Overseas Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group N/A -22.42% -2.30% American Overseas Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ambac Financial Group beats American Overseas Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About American Overseas Group

American Overseas Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property/casualty insurance and reinsurance products and services in Bermuda, Barbados, and the United States. It offers non-standard auto insurance products; and specialty risk transfer and management services. The company was formerly known as RAM Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to American Overseas Group Limited in December 2011. American Overseas Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

