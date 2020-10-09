Head to Head Comparison: Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) & Harbor Custom Development (NYSE:HCDI)

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) and Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Morrison Home and Harbor Custom Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Morrison Home 2.86% 12.03% 5.26% Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A

98.1% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taylor Morrison Home and Harbor Custom Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Morrison Home $4.76 billion 0.74 $254.65 million $2.98 9.06 Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Taylor Morrison Home has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Custom Development.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Taylor Morrison Home and Harbor Custom Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Morrison Home 0 3 4 0 2.57 Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.56%. Given Taylor Morrison Home’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Taylor Morrison Home is more favorable than Harbor Custom Development.

Summary

Taylor Morrison Home beats Harbor Custom Development on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas. The company also offers mortgage, title insurance, and closing settlement services, as well as financial services. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, Washington.

