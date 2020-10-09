HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.50

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $42.99, with a volume of 1020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HDS. Raymond James increased their price target on HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on HD Supply in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Truist downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,073.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $21,582,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 770,581 shares of company stock worth $32,105,516 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,297,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,908,000 after buying an additional 1,714,181 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in HD Supply during the first quarter worth $176,776,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 11.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,453,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,048,000 after purchasing an additional 580,491 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the first quarter valued at about $136,454,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,186,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,282 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

