HCP (NYSE:HCP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.45

Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.45 and traded as high as $28.82. HCP shares last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 4,040,854 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HCP stock. TCF National Bank bought a new position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

