Haywood Securities Analysts Give Corridor Resources (TSE:HWX) a C$2.00 Price Target

Corridor Resources (TSE:HWX) received a C$2.00 target price from analysts at Haywood Securities in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:HWX traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.30. 56,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,804. The stock has a market cap of $188.56 million and a PE ratio of -15.85. Corridor Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 109.41 and a quick ratio of 108.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.33.

Corridor Resources (TSE:HWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corridor Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

