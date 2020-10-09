Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €87.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.50 ($92.35).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €77.80 ($91.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.84. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.19. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a fifty-two week high of €100.00 ($117.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.