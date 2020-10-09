Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €280.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADS. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Baader Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €256.88 ($302.21).

adidas stock opened at €277.30 ($326.24) on Monday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €269.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €238.06.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

