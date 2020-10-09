Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €120.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AFX. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €99.63 ($117.21).

AFX opened at €114.00 ($134.12) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €98.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €91.46. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a 1 year high of €122.10 ($143.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion and a PE ratio of 84.12.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

