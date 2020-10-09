Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 45.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 909,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 749,164 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,828,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 619,417 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,708,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 696,765 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 630,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth $1,796,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.52. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $4.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

