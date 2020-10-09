Hansa Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Hansa Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) rose 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.90 and last traded at $28.90. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 7,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hansa Biopharma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.54.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplantations and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, transplant rejection, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain Barré syndrome.

