HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
HANG SENG BK LT/S Company Profile
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
