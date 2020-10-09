Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,595 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.20% of Hancock Whitney worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,672,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 326,692 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,655,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after buying an additional 107,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,518,000 after buying an additional 47,546 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,442,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,155,000 after buying an additional 45,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,628,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HWC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. 4,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,481. Hancock Whitney Corp has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

