HackenAI (HAI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $42,302.00

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HackenAI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00257274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00093670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.01525437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00157597 BTC.

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.