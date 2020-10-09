Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.11.

GPI stock opened at $127.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.73. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $128.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $261,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $904,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $1,977,517 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,985.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

