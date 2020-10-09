GreenShift (OTCMKTS:GERS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. GreenShift shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 8,576 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

About GreenShift (OTCMKTS:GERS)

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

