Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

GHL opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.61 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 68.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 34,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $392,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,331.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,377.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,317.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 128,447 shares of company stock worth $1,422,814 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $2,824,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 35,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

