Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Receives $27.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBX. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. 140166 raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.10. 1,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,254. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $34.30.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.91. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $762.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $131,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,110.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,016 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $62,435.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,596.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,199 shares of company stock valued at $887,357. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 116,927 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 80.7% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 615,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after buying an additional 275,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after buying an additional 36,682 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 102,286 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 20.3% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 274,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 46,388 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.