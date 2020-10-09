Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given “Buy” Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $34.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

GTBIF stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.