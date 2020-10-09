Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

GWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.55.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$27.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 52 week low of C$18.88 and a 52 week high of C$35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.02, a current ratio of 20.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.99.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$19.71 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.36%.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

