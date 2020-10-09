Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AJX. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Great Ajax from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $199.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,049,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 108,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 30.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 150,442 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 21.6% in the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 625,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 111,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 22.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 607,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 110,878 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

