Gravity Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded up 1,171.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last week, Gravity has traded 96% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gravity has a market capitalization of $153,319.01 and $5.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00257369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00039285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00093956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.01525937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00157823 BTC.

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,403,997,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,383,997,748 coins. Gravity’s official website is gzro.net . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin

Gravity Coin Trading

Gravity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

